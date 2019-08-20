en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3
The Company

EuroSort Systems was started in 2001 in Amsterdam, out of the need for a system that identified with the values and spirit of the Netherlands and requirements of the high-speed unit sortation market. Two years later, we opened our North American branch outside of Baltimore, MD.

Our team has 100’s of years of collective experience in the material handling industry and specialize in designing and manufacturing high-speed unit sortation systems using simple, efficient, space saving designs at a higher quality, a lower price, and a smaller footprint than our competitors. 

Choose Your Flow to Find Out More

dual split tray sorters in huge warehouse E-commerce
apparel being sorted in warehouse Apparel and Accessories
sorters lined up with cardboard boxes underneath Retail Fufillment
tray sorters holding large packages Postal
pharmaceutical polybag sorting system indoors Pharmaceuticals
small packages on quad tilt tray sorters Jewelry
sorter trays sorting books in warehouse Books
long line of tray sorters holding boxes and items Footwear

​The sortation systems in these industries are used for applications such as omni-channel fufilment, store replenishment, reverse logistics, kitting, and e-commerce.

As a recognized leader of state-of-the-art technology in Bomb Bay, Push Tray, CrossTray, Push Bar and Sweeper Sorters, we encourage customers worldwide to challenge us with their issues, needs and projects, our engineers are up for the challenge.

 

North American Installations European Installations

 

We have an ever growing, install base of over 160 sorters in North America, and well over 450 sorters installed worldwide in some of the most demanding industries and applications. We will make sure that you are happy with the end result, and will not rest until you are.