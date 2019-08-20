The Company

EuroSort Systems was started in 2001 in Amsterdam, out of the need for a system that identified with the values and spirit of the Netherlands and requirements of the high-speed unit sortation market. Two years later, we opened our North American branch outside of Baltimore, MD.

Our team has 100’s of years of collective experience in the material handling industry and specialize in designing and manufacturing high-speed unit sortation systems using simple, efficient, space saving designs at a higher quality, a lower price, and a smaller footprint than our competitors.

Choose Your Flow to Find Out More