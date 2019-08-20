EuroSort Systems was started in 2001 in Amsterdam, out of the need for a system that identified with the values and spirit of the Netherlands and requirements of the high-speed unit sortation market. Two years later, we opened our North American branch outside of Baltimore, MD.
Our team has 100’s of years of collective experience in the material handling industry and specialize in designing and manufacturing high-speed unit sortation systems using simple, efficient, space saving designs at a higher quality, a lower price, and a smaller footprint than our competitors.
The sortation systems in these industries are used for applications such as omni-channel fufilment, store replenishment, reverse logistics, kitting, and e-commerce.
As a recognized leader of state-of-the-art technology in Bomb Bay, Push Tray, CrossTray, Push Bar and Sweeper Sorters, we encourage customers worldwide to challenge us with their issues, needs and projects, our engineers are up for the challenge.
North American Installations
European Installations
We have an ever growing, install base of over 160 sorters in North America, and well over 450 sorters installed worldwide in some of the most demanding industries and applications. We will make sure that you are happy with the end result, and will not rest until you are.
This website uses cookies.
Select ‘accept’ or read more about the Cookie LawAcceptDon't accept